Dr. Renee Bruno, MD
Dr. Renee Bruno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Renee M Bruno MD LLC7470 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 615-8102
This woman is incredible. Before you flinch at the bill, you should know that she doesn’t do her job for the money. I believe she genuinely does it for all the women she helps. She goes so far beyond the responsibilities of a doctor and is doing constant research to stay relevant in her field. It blows my mind how incredibly intelligent she is yet how personable she is. I question if I’d still be here today with a healthy baby in my womb writing this review if it weren’t for her. Please, don’t second guess scheduling an appointment. You deserve this.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144298522
- Tulane Med Center
- Med University SC
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
