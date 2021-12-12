Dr. Renee Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Brand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Brand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Brand works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates of North Riverdale3765 Riverdale Ave Ste 4, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 548-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brand?
Our favorite doctor of all time. There is literally no one better.
About Dr. Renee Brand, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508956863
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.