Dr. Renee Belieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Belieu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Belieu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Belieu works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Womens Clinic10600 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 308-0580Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belieu?
If you want the best, look no further than Dr Renee BeLieu! I was really worried about the procedure but after meeting Dr BeLieu I knew that she was the professional to get the job done. She is super smart, very detail oriented and thorough. She gives you all the information you need and takes the time to answer your questions. Dr BeLieu is one of the few doctors in the Midwest that is able to use robotics to perform minimally invasive surgery which means you can go home the same day and experience rapid healing with little pain! Also, she performs the surgery at OP Regional Hospital and I tell you I was treated like a Queen at both her office and the hospital, even during the COVID19 pandemic! You will not regret making Dr BeLieu your OBGYN! If you are reading this, I wish you the best with your procedure!!!
About Dr. Renee Belieu, MD
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1598761009
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
- Truman Med Ctr
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belieu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belieu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belieu works at
Dr. Belieu has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Belieu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belieu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.