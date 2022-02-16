Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO
Overview
Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bassaly works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Dale Mabry3617 W Hamilton Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 467-4265
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassaly?
Dr. Bassaly is friendly, trustworthy, patient, kind and extremely relevant and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235399130
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Lankenau Hospital
- Delaware Co Meml Hosp Crozer Hlth Sys
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Westminster
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassaly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassaly works at
Dr. Bassaly has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.