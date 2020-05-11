See All Podiatric Surgeons in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Renee Ash, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renee Ash, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Ash works at Foot and Ankle Specialists, Inc. in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists
    4260 Glendale Milford Rd Ste 103, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 769-4408
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Specialists
    4010 N Bend Rd Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 541-5709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Benefits Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2020
    Dr Ash is so very knowledgeable and very professional, with a fantastic personality and confident that she is doing what is best for her patients. i for one feel even better when i leave knowing she has my health of my feet foremost above anything.
    Fiel M. — May 11, 2020
    About Dr. Renee Ash, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1497712467
    Education & Certifications

    Jewish Hospital Kenwood
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    MERCYHURST COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Ash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ash has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

