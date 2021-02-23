See All General Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Renee Armour, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renee Armour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Armour works at Fleisch Obstetrical & Gynecological Group PA in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preventive Healthcare Associates-primary Care Partners Affiliate
    102 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-5550
  2. 2
    Gss
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 470, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-5550
  3. 3
    Surgical Practice Associates
    98 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Dr. Armour is an amazing doctor. She takes her time with you and explains everything in detail and all your options. She will answer all your questions without rushing you out of the office or will return your call. Dr. Armour is the doctor I would recommend to anyone who is experiencing breast issues cancer and non cancer related.
    Michelle — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Renee Armour, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Armour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Armour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

