Dr. Renee Armour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Armour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Armour works at
Locations
Preventive Healthcare Associates-primary Care Partners Affiliate102 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-5550
Gss2 Hospital Plz Ste 470, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 744-5550
Surgical Practice Associates98 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Armour is an amazing doctor. She takes her time with you and explains everything in detail and all your options. She will answer all your questions without rushing you out of the office or will return your call. Dr. Armour is the doctor I would recommend to anyone who is experiencing breast issues cancer and non cancer related.
About Dr. Renee Armour, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Copper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Armour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armour.
