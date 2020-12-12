Overview

Dr. Renee Argubano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Argubano works at Champaign Dental Group in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.