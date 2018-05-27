Overview

Dr. Renee Alexis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Alexis works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Davie, FL and Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.