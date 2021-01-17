Dr. Rene Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University Of The East School Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Redding2626 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-2130
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williams is by far the best OBGYN I have ever visited. He is calm, patient, understanding and genuinely cares about his patients. He even recognized me outside of his office one day and introduced me to his wife. Anyways, I made an appointment for an annual and continued coming here for other care that I needed. After just a few visits he had a hunch that I may have endometriosis and after a surgery he confirmed I had stage 2 endo. I don’t think I would have been diagnosed as quickly by another doctor, as he took the time to actually listen to me and he obviously is experienced with endometriosis. He performed laparoscopic ablation surgery to remove it and I feel it was a success. He got me in touch with a physical therapist (Brandi Moffatt, another life saver!) after my surgery to follow up with my other symptoms. I’ve moved away from Redding and have yet to find another OBGYN that has the bedside manner of Dr. Williams. I can’t say enough positive things about him.
About Dr. Rene Williams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser-Permanente
- Central University Of The East School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.