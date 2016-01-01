Overview

Dr. Rene Thornton-Leonard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Thornton-Leonard works at Princeton Dental in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.