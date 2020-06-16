Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD
Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia works at
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center, 1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Dr. Sanchez is, without a doubt, one of the kindest and attentive physicians I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My primary care Dr. and many others referred me to him in 2014 when I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. From the moment he examined me and explained the procedure he was going to do, which was to clip the aneurysm, I felt confident in his hands. He was "there" at every moment I thought I needed to see his face. Not only is he highly skilled and well respected by his peers and patients, he has an incredible bedside manner. I am so thankful to have been in his care.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
