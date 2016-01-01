Dr. Ashworth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rene Ashworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Ashworth, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ashworth works at
Locations
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Rene Ashworth, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Ashworth works at
