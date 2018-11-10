Dr. Rene Loyola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loyola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Loyola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rene Loyola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Loyola works at
1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 103, Port St Lucie, FL 34952
Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
SaturdayClosed
SundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Loyola performed surgery on a relative in September 2018 to treat a ruptured gallbladder. In October 2018, my relative was readmitted to the hospital for another issue and Dr. Loyola quickly scheduled an additional surgery to address this issue. I found the doctor to be a knowledgeable, kind and very caring surgeon who spent a lot of time answering questions from our large group of family members. Dr. Loyola is a wonderful doctor who genuinely cares for his patients and positive outcomes.
- General Surgery
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1528066941
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Genl Hosp-Wayne St U
- Loyola University
Dr. Loyola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loyola accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loyola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loyola works at
Dr. Loyola has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loyola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loyola speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Loyola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loyola.
