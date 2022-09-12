Dr. Rene Kunhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Kunhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Kunhardt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Pedro H Urena National University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kunhardt works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Cardiology Consultants14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-5507Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunhardt?
I am a retired RN and have known lots of doctors along the way and I must say that Dr. Kundhardt demonstrates a very sincere interest in his patients. Nothing about him is fake. He speaks human speak, very positive in his approach to one's concerns. He is not dictatorial in any way with his treatments but listens to one's wishes. He is a doctor who walks the walk and talks the talk, he does for himself what he recommends for youl I'm so grateful to have him for my cardiologist.
About Dr. Rene Kunhardt, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1114915824
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Padre Fantini Hospital
- Pedro H Urena National University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunhardt works at
Dr. Kunhardt has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunhardt speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.