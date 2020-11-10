See All Dermatologists in Metairie, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Rene Koppel, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rene Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Koppel works at Koppel Dermatology in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rene Koppel M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.
    3640 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-1885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Shingles
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Shingles

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Only doctor I would recommend. Been to several other dermatologist only for convenience. He is truly a Gift from God
    Connie Paternostro — Nov 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rene Koppel, MD
    About Dr. Rene Koppel, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1861459547
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rene Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koppel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koppel works at Koppel Dermatology in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Koppel’s profile.

    Dr. Koppel has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

