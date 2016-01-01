Overview

Dr. Rene Kohlieber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Kohlieber works at Senior Care Clinic A Medical Corp in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.