Overview

Dr. Rene Joukhadar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Joukhadar works at The Medical Clinic,LLC in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.