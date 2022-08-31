See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Rene Harper, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rene Harper, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rene Harper, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Harper works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?

Aug 31, 2022
He was excellent at explaining even pulling up pics on his computer to help. He wrote down info so I could make the changes I may like to change on my insulin pump. And he made a few tweaks himself based on my pump read-out. I was with him for 1 hour and never did he act rushed. Excellent office visit; ALL of the staff were friendly and efficient. Highly recommend Dr. R. Harper.
D Tackett, Statesboro, GA — Aug 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rene Harper, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rene Harper, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harper to family and friends

Dr. Harper's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Harper

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rene Harper, MD.

About Dr. Rene Harper, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1710055132
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Residency
Internship
  • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rene Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harper works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Harper’s profile.

Dr. Harper has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.