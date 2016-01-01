Dr. Rene Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rene Gonzalez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
University of Colorado Cancer Center - Anschutz Medical Campus1665 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 3901 Georgia St NE Ste E1, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 268-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rene Gonzalez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
