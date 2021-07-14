Dr. Rene Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Gomez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lawrenceville Neurology Center10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 896-1701
-
2
Lawrenceville Neurology Center2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 896-1701
-
3
Lawrenceville Neurology Center3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen exactly at appointment time which’s very rare with doctors. Dr. Gomez is very thorough and knowledgeable as well as calming. A very nice man.
About Dr. Rene Gomez, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.