Overview

Dr. Rene Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Rene J Garcia MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.