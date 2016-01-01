Overview

Dr. Rene Compean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Compean works at Rene R. Compean, M.D. in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.