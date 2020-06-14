Overview

Dr. Rene Colorado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Colorado works at SVMC Multi-Specialty in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.