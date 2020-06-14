Dr. Rene Colorado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colorado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Colorado, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Colorado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
SVMC Multi-Specialty1033 Los Palos Dr Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-2058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a nice experience! Efficient staff, they smile, are helpful, & don't keep you waiting. Dr Colorado & staff treat patients with real respect. They listen. Intelligent and well educated, Dr Colorado asks good questions and explains his thinking and any unusual terminology. He is pleasant and patient. Impressive! In an area, where we have some excellent doctors and medical facilities, Dr Colorado and his staff are certainly among those at the top of the list
About Dr. Rene Colorado, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821350265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colorado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colorado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colorado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colorado has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colorado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Colorado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colorado.
