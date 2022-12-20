See All Ophthalmologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Rene Choi, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rene Choi, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Choi works at Texas Breast Specialists in Frisco, TX with other offices in Denton, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frisco
    5858 Main St Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 695-6941
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Denton
    3324 Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 695-6941
  3. 3
    Dallas Main
    9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 695-6941
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Pigment Epithelium (RPE) Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculous Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tubulointerstitial Nephritis With Uveitis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Choi was a pleasant surprise in this practice! I have been going to the wrong practitioner. Very good listener
    — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Rene Choi, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1881038404
    Education & Certifications

    • Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University - Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • John A. Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah - Ophthalmology Residency
    • University Of Utah Hospital & Clinics - Internal Medicine Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • Columbia University, New York
    • Ophthalmology
