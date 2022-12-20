Dr. Rene Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Choi, MD
Dr. Rene Choi, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Frisco5858 Main St Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (800) 695-6941Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Denton3324 Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (800) 695-6941
Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (800) 695-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Dr. Choi was a pleasant surprise in this practice! I have been going to the wrong practitioner. Very good listener
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1881038404
- Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University - Vitreoretinal Surgery
- John A. Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah - Ophthalmology Residency
- University Of Utah Hospital & Clinics - Internal Medicine Internship
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Columbia University, New York
- Ophthalmology
