Dr. Rene Celis, MD
Dr. Rene Celis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cocoa Beach, FL.
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Cardiology Physicians PA305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 615-1521
Florida Cardiovascular Association PA605 N Washington Ave Ste 100, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 383-7600
Parrish Medical Center951 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 383-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
This was my first visit to a Cardiologist. Dr. Celis seems to really care about the patient. Explains fully what your testing shows, and recommends both a short term and long term plans. His assistant wonderful, and the overall practice office staff is very helpful. Couldn't be more pleased.
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
