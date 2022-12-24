Overview

Dr. Rene Castillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina|Universidad La Salle Medical School and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Castillo works at Texas Oncology - San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.