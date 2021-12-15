Dr. Rene Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Casanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rene Casanova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Casanova works at
Locations
-
1
Helix Urgent Care - Deerfield Beach750 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 421-8181Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Helix Urgent Care - Tequesta225 S Us Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469 Directions (561) 747-4464Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Helix Urgent Care - Stuart6515 S KANNER HWY, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 463-1123Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
4
Helix Urgent Care3555 Northlake Blvd Ste A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Directions (561) 626-4878
-
5
Helix Urgent Care - Palm Springs2720 10th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 540-4446
-
6
HELIX Medical Centers525 S FEDERAL HWY, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 379-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casanova?
Dr. Casanova is very knowledgeable, attentive, with excellent bedside manner. He's sharp and truly a detective doctor. I'm so thankful for Dr. Casanova
About Dr. Rene Casanova, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689646440
Education & Certifications
- New England MC
- Tufts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.