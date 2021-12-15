See All Family Doctors in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Rene Casanova, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rene Casanova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Dr. Casanova works at Helix Urgent Care in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Tequesta, FL, Stuart, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helix Urgent Care - Deerfield Beach
    750 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 421-8181
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Helix Urgent Care - Tequesta
    225 S Us Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-4464
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Helix Urgent Care - Stuart
    6515 S KANNER HWY, Stuart, FL 34997 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 463-1123
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Helix Urgent Care
    3555 Northlake Blvd Ste A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-4878
  5. 5
    Helix Urgent Care - Palm Springs
    2720 10th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 540-4446
  6. 6
    HELIX Medical Centers
    525 S FEDERAL HWY, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 379-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Echocardiography
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Strep Test
Echocardiography
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Strep Test

Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Dr. Casanova is very knowledgeable, attentive, with excellent bedside manner. He's sharp and truly a detective doctor. I'm so thankful for Dr. Casanova
    — Dec 15, 2021
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casanova to family and friends

    Dr. Casanova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casanova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Rene Casanova, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689646440
    Education & Certifications

    • New England MC
    • Tufts Medical Center
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rene Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

