Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Escuela de Medreina Juan N. Corpas and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Cabeza works at Mid Florida Cancer Centers in Orange City, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL and Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA
    2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7837
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Seminole County
    2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Mid Florida Cancer Center - Volusia County
    805 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2016
    I've seen Dr. Cabeza since 2004 because of a blood disorder. I trust this man and his decisions with my life. I've been thru many surgeries and he and his wonderful staff have been there for me. I just went thru a risky surgery where this 3rd surgeon was gonna say no. I spoke so strongly of my faith in Dr. Cabeza, that he would NEVER EVER ok the surgery if he had any doubt I wouldn't be ok. Dr. Cabeza does tell you like it is. I usually have problems with that, but not from him. He is GREAT!!!
    Patti Richburg in Deltona, Florida — Apr 15, 2016
    About Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336198407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency
    • Robert Packer Hospital - St. John's Episcopal Hospital South Shore
    Internship
    • ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Escuela de Medreina Juan N. Corpas
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabeza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabeza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabeza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabeza has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabeza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabeza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabeza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabeza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabeza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.