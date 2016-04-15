Overview

Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Escuela de Medreina Juan N. Corpas and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Cabeza works at Mid Florida Cancer Centers in Orange City, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL and Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.