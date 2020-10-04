Overview

Dr. Rene Bravo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Bravo works at Bravo Pediatrics in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.