Dr. Rene Bravo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rene Bravo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Bravo works at
Bravo Pediatrics3241 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 544-4460
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our experience with Dr. Bravo has simply been wonderful. He was present at my daughter's birth and has been her doctor ever since. Dr. Bravo is a rare individual whois a respected leader in his field, possesses outstanding medical skills and is genuinely caring and attentive.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255373965
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo works at
Dr. Bravo speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
