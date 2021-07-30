Overview

Dr. Rene Bollier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bollier works at Carondelet Cardiology Services in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.