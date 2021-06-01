See All Dermatologists in Whiteville, NC
Dermatology
5 (7)
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rene Bermudez, DO is a Dermatologist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System.

Dr. Bermudez works at Atlantic Dermatology in Whiteville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Southeast Urology
    720 JEFFERSON ST, Whiteville, NC 28472
    Northeast Dermatology
    200 Medical Park Dr Ste 460, Concord, NC 28025
    Atlantic Dermatology PA
    1099 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Columbus Regional Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Ulcer
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 01, 2021
    Excellent caring doctor. He's very thorough. Makes sure his patients understands what he's explaining. He's bilingual. Communicates exceptionally well in Spanish.
    Gissella Cabrera — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Rene Bermudez, DO

    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1003895004
    Education & Certifications

    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
