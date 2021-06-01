Dr. Bermudez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rene Bermudez, DO
Overview
Dr. Rene Bermudez, DO is a Dermatologist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System.
Locations
Southeast Urology720 JEFFERSON ST, Whiteville, NC 28472 Directions (910) 251-9944
Northeast Dermatology200 Medical Park Dr Ste 460, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-2777
Atlantic Dermatology PA1099 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 251-9944
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring doctor. He’s very thorough. Makes sure his patients understands what he’s explaining. He’s bilingual. Communicates exceptionally well in Spanish.
About Dr. Rene Bermudez, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003895004
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
