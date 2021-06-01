Overview

Dr. Rene Bermudez, DO is a Dermatologist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System.



Dr. Bermudez works at Atlantic Dermatology in Whiteville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.