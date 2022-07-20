Overview

Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Madera Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Concepcion works at Gary M. Critser D.O. in Fresno, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.