Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Rodrigue works at Unified Pain Mgmt. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.