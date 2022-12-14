See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Osterdock works at Arete Neurosurgical, PC in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arete Neurosurgical, PC
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5125, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2022
    she was my shunt doc
    — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD
    About Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982630588
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tennessee Med Center|University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Residency
    • Tulane University Med Center|Tulane University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tulane University School Of Med|Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
