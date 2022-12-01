Overview

Dr. Renato Saltz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Park City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Rio Grande Do Sul School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park City Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Saltz works at Saltz Plastic Surgery & Saltz Spa Vitoria in Park City, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

