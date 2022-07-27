See All Nephrologists in Chardon, OH
Dr. Renato Roman, MD

Nephrology
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renato Roman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and UH Geauga Medical Center.

Dr. Roman works at Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc in Chardon, OH with other offices in Mayfield Heights, OH and Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc
    13170 Ravenna Rd Ste 118, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 286-1188
  2. 2
    Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc
    6770 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 261-6263
  3. 3
    Cleveland Kidney & Hypertension Consultants
    25301 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Euclid, OH 44117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 732-3764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ashtabula County Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Euclid Hospital
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • UH Geauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Dehydration
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    good experiance
    — Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Renato Roman, MD
    About Dr. Renato Roman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114979234
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U of the East
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renato Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roman has seen patients for Dehydration, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

