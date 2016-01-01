Dr. Oracion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renato Oracion, MD
Overview
Dr. Renato Oracion, MD is a Dermatologist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Oracion works at
Locations
St. Matthew Dermatology Clinic P.A.808 Tower Dr Ste 3, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 561-8152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renato Oracion, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154309052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oracion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oracion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oracion has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Warts and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oracion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oracion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oracion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oracion, there are benefits to both methods.