Dr. La Rocca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renato La Rocca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renato La Rocca, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. La Rocca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6350
-
2
Norton Healthcare Pavilion315 E Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-2500
-
3
Norton Cancer Institute676 S Floyd St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-4440
-
4
Norton Hospitals Inc Dba Norton Cancer301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kentucky Physicians Plan
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- NortonOne
- Passport Health Plan
- Prudential
- Sagamore Health Network
- Teamcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. La Rocca?
IaCocca has been my oncologist for many years. He speaks clearly and concisely about treatments and alternatives. Answers questions without demeaning you or making you seem foolish for asking. He always has time to spend with each patient.
About Dr. Renato La Rocca, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1598738932
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Rocca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Rocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Rocca works at
Dr. La Rocca has seen patients for Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Rocca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. La Rocca speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. La Rocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Rocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Rocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Rocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.