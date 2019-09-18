Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goreshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania Medical School, PA - MD.
Dr. Goreshi works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Dermatology Sc2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1040, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (815) 744-8554
-
2
Toms River111 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (469) 706-9230Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Pinnacle Dermatology275 Joliet St Ste 225, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (815) 744-8554
- 4 1703 Calumet Ave Ste A, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 242-8415
-
5
Northfield200 Tilton Rd Ste 5, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (469) 706-9230Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goreshi?
dr goreshi did several operations for cancer on my face and neck while at the time he worked out of the office here at water street toms river nj . the operations (two) which were at different times and done by dr,goreshi were very complicated as the story goes, but he did one "hell" of a job closing the incisions after removing the disease. All I can say is I am thankful of what he did and would recommend his services, not only a great Doctor but his personality is also fitting to treating a person the way to be treated as to the procedure that has to be done, etc. I hope I won't need his services in the near future, but would not hesitate to call if the need be. Being a former Marine and disabled, dealing with the VA is something else, believe me. Thanks Dr Goreshi
About Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235450420
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center, RI - Procedural Dermatology
- Howard University Hospital, DC - Dermatology
- University of Pennsylvania Medical School, PA - MD
- Carnegie Mellon University, PA - BS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goreshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goreshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goreshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goreshi works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Goreshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goreshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goreshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goreshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.