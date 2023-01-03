Dr. Renato Calabria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Calabria, MD
Overview
Dr. Renato Calabria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Calabria works at
Locations
Beverly Hills436 N Bedford Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 777-0069
Dr Renao Calabria MD71511 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 836-0077
Ratings & Reviews
We are discussing another lift. A number of years ago I came in for a minor tuck on my neck. Now I'm getting a full lift because the work was beautifully done last time I know it'll be great now.
About Dr. Renato Calabria, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calabria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calabria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.