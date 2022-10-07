Dr. Renato Apolito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apolito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Apolito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renato Apolito, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Apolito works at
Locations
Shore Heart Group1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to show my deep appreciation for this Dr. If he didn’t walk in my room and tell me I just fell out of the sky, my life would be very different right now. I’m so grateful for his input. I can’t thank him enough. God Bless
About Dr. Renato Apolito, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1457570731
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Cardi
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Apolito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apolito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apolito has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apolito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apolito speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Apolito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apolito.
