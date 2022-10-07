Overview

Dr. Renato Apolito, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Apolito works at Shore Heart Group in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.