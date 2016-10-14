Overview

Dr. Renato Albaran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Albaran works at Rochester General Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.