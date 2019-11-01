See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Renata Weber, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renata Weber, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Weber works at Multi Disciplinary Specialists in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Multi Disciplinary Specialists
    777 Passaic Ave Ste 575, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 549-8860
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hoboken University Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Neoplasm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2019
    Dr. Weber is a very warm, very down to earth, well related and caring Dr. In addition to that she is an excellent surgeon. My results were even better than she expected. I had shattered my radius and broke my ulna- my wrist was a mess! Now I can do as many push ups as my muscles allow (not hindered by my wrist) and can put full weight on my wrists during yoga. Breaking was wrist was very upsetting for me and she was calm, reassuring, encouraging. I truly have only good things to say about her and that is a very uncommon thing. I have recommended her to many people and I hope that people who are in pain from a break or injury and worried can benefit from Dr. Weber's stellar personality and awesome skills as a surgeon.
    Nov 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renata Weber, MD
    About Dr. Renata Weber, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Slovenian and Spanish
    • 1790855815
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Med
    • Albert Einstein College Of Med
    • SUNY-HSC at Brooklyn
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Seton Hall U
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renata Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber works at Multi Disciplinary Specialists in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Weber’s profile.

    Dr. Weber speaks Italian, Slovenian and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

