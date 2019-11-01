Overview

Dr. Renata Weber, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Weber works at Multi Disciplinary Specialists in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.