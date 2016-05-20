See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Renata Urban, MD

Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Renata Urban, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Urban works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 20, 2016
Dr. Urban is now at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Seattle, WA. SHe is AMAZING!! She treated our loved one who had advanced ovarian cancer and now our loved one is in remission!! Dr. Urban GOES AFTER the cancer with utmost precision, expertise AND with the least amount of negatives possible for the patient. Now everybody is going to be different in what they go through but we are SO THANKFUL and SO BLESSED and would recommend Dr. Renata Urban to ANYONE suffering advanced ovarian cancer.
FAMILYMEMBEROF SURVIVOR in Maple Valley, WA — May 20, 2016
Photo: Dr. Renata Urban, MD
About Dr. Renata Urban, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093999740
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Renata Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Urban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Urban works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Urban’s profile.

Dr. Urban has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

