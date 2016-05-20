Overview

Dr. Renata Urban, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Urban works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

