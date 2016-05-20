Dr. Renata Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Urban, MD
Overview
Dr. Renata Urban, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Urban works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urban?
Dr. Urban is now at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Seattle, WA. SHe is AMAZING!! She treated our loved one who had advanced ovarian cancer and now our loved one is in remission!! Dr. Urban GOES AFTER the cancer with utmost precision, expertise AND with the least amount of negatives possible for the patient. Now everybody is going to be different in what they go through but we are SO THANKFUL and SO BLESSED and would recommend Dr. Renata Urban to ANYONE suffering advanced ovarian cancer.
About Dr. Renata Urban, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093999740
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Urban using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban works at
Dr. Urban has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.