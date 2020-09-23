Dr. Renata Silva Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Silva Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Renata Silva Starr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies

Locations
OBGYN Associates of Central Florida2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 300, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 501-5332Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OBGYN Associates of Central FL15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 112, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 987-2950
OBGYN Associates of Central Florida14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 987-2949
OBYGN Associates of Central FL400 Celebration Pl Ste A130, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 501-5435
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Her office is very runs very efficiently. She was pleasant sweet and welcoming. Took her time to explain. I felt very safe.
About Dr. Renata Silva Starr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva Starr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silva Starr has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silva Starr speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.