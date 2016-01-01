See All Pediatricians in Bremerton, WA
Pediatrics
Dr. Renata Lukezic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lukezic works at CHE Behavioral Health Services in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    1 Boone Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 304-4037

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Renata Lukezic, MD

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184729345
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lukezic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lukezic works at CHE Behavioral Health Services in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lukezic’s profile.

Dr. Lukezic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukezic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukezic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukezic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

