Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Renata Khelemsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clevens Face & Body Specialists

Dr. Khelemsky works at Clevens Face and Body Specialists in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clevens Face and Body Specialists
    450 E Merritt Island Cswy Ste 100, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-3223
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Clevens Face and Body Specialists
    707 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Renata Khelemsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1225473267
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clevens Face & Body Specialists
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
