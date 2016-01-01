See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Renata Kesala, DO

Diagnostic Radiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Renata Kesala, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Kesala works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Radiology
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

About Dr. Renata Kesala, DO

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447468798
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Residency
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Internship
  • Resurrection Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
