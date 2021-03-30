See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Renata Ford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Espirito Santo, Centro Biomedico and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Ford works at Renata Ford, M.D. in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Cardiology Institute Pllc
    6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 519-5797
  2. 2
    Renata Ford, M.D. -Cardiothoracic Surgery
    5441 Babcock Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 519-5797
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Pericardial Disease
Treatment frequency



Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2021
    She did an excellent job on my triple bypass surgery. She's is a woman of faith which meant a lot to me. She made sure I knew exactly everything that was going to take place and made sure I understood. I was in excellent hands and the best care. She is an outstanding doctor.
    Adriana Hernandez — Mar 30, 2021
    About Dr. Renata Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972685907
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tx Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Espirito Santo, Centro Biomedico
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
