Dr. Renata Ford, MD
Dr. Renata Ford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Espirito Santo, Centro Biomedico and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
South Texas Cardiology Institute Pllc6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 519-5797
Renata Ford, M.D. -Cardiothoracic Surgery5441 Babcock Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 519-5797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She did an excellent job on my triple bypass surgery. She's is a woman of faith which meant a lot to me. She made sure I knew exactly everything that was going to take place and made sure I understood. I was in excellent hands and the best care. She is an outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Renata Ford, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1972685907
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tx Health Science Center
- Universidade Federal Do Espirito Santo, Centro Biomedico
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford speaks French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
