Dr. Renata Folstein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Folstein, DDS
Overview
Dr. Renata Folstein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fleming Island, FL.
Dr. Folstein works at
Locations
-
1
Island Walk Dental Care1647 County Road 220 Ste 101, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 298-8498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Folstein?
The best dentist I have ever been to. There was no pain. She explains everything very well.
About Dr. Renata Folstein, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1336261510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folstein accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Folstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Folstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folstein works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Folstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.